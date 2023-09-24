SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a single-car motor vehicle crash on Sunday morning at Interstate 291 in South Windsor.

The crash occurred at 9:15 a.m. on I-291 West before Exit 3, said state police.

Upon arrival at the scene, the South Windsor Fire Department said the victim was still in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. State police’s preliminary information shared that one occupant was transported to a hospital for precautionary measures.

State police said the highway has since been cleared for drivers.