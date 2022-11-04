WEST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — West Hartford police announced that several roads are closed Friday morning due to a rollover motor vehicle crash investigation.

Albany Avenue at Prospect Avenue is shut down in both directions from Colony Road, through Prospect Avenue.

Steele Roads at Asylum Avenue is closed as well, according to the police’s Twitter post.

Officers ask that travelers seek alternative routes while the investigation is underway. They have not released any details regarding the crash.

