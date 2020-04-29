State trooper injured in crash on I-91 South in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police reported a crash on I-91 southbound in Hartford on Tuesday evening involved a trooper cruiser.

State police were dispatched to the area of exit 27 on I-91 South at 9:39 p.m for reports of a motor vehicle crash.

According to CSP, preliminary reports indicate the trooper was seated in his cruiser stopped along the left lane in a “construction pattern” when the incident occurred.

The involved trooper had to be extricated from his cruiser.

Both the trooper and the other driver were transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. Their conditions are unknown.

It is unclear if the driver will be charged.

CSP report drivers should expect delays if traveling in or around the area.