Crash on Interstate 91 in Hartford backs up traffic in both directions

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 10:54 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 10:55 AM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - First responders are working to clear a crash with an overturned car on Interstate 91 northbound in Hartford Saturday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday near exit 26. One car is overturned. It is not clear how many people were in the vehicles, or the extent of their injuries.

The center lane of I-91 northbound is getting through, but delays stretch back for miles.

News 8 viewers stuck in the traffic say there are slowdowns heading southbound as well due to onlookers, but all lanes are open.

News 8 is on the way to the scene, and will add additional information to this story as it comes in. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

