BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A head on collision on Route 4 in Burlington left one person dead and another with serious injuries on Friday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police.

At around 6 a.m., a Ford Econoline was traveling eastbound on Route 4 and a Chevrolet Sonic was traveling westbound. The Chevrolet crossed the median into the eastbound lane and hit the Ford head on, according to police.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 38-year-old Anthony Martocci of Meriden, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford was transported to St. Francis Hospital for serious injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the Connecticut State Police Troop L.