VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was seriously injured in a crash on I-84 in Vernon Wednesday morning.

CSP, Vernon EMS, ASM Medic, Talcott Vernon Fire Department, and Manchester Medic responded to the crash involving a tractor trailer just after 7:30 a.m.

According to state police, the tractor-trailer was parked in the right shoulder on I-84 eastbound in the gore of the Exit 64-65 off-ramp and Exit 65 on-ramp. State police said a Mercedes-benz was traveling on the highway in the right lane of three and began traveling onto the Exit 64-65 off-ramp but instead traveled back into the right lane where it swerved multiple times between the right lane and shoulder.

State police said the Mercedes-benz left the right lane and traveled into the right shoulder where it collided with the tractor-trailer. Due to the crash, the driver and sole occupant of the Mercedes-benz, a woman from Vernon, was discovered by troopers to be responsive but in critical condition.

Vernon Fire and EMS personnel extricated the woman and she was flown by LifeStar to St. Francis Hospital for serious injuries, according to state police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, state police said.

State police are investigating the incident.

Stay with News 8 for updates.