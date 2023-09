WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 84 East in West Hartford on Wednesday night.

The interstate remained closed at about 8:45 p.m. in the area of Exit 44. All lanes, in addition to the westbound left lane and the HOV lanes, were shut down.

At least one person was seriously injured in the crash, which happened at about 8 p.m., according to Connecticut State Police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.