WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A male stole a vehicle with a 17-month-old inside from a school, robbed a bank, crashed the vehicle and died, according to Windsor police.

Officers were first called at about 9:10 a.m. to St. Gabriel School for the stolen car that had a baby inside, according to officials. A minute later, police heard that there was a robbery at Windsor Federal Savings Bank on Broad Street. Police said a third 911 call, which happened “almost simultaneously,” was that a vehicle had hit a tree on Windsor Avenue near Hillcrest Road.

Police said the same person stole the vehicle, robbed the bank and then crashed the vehicle. The toddler was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The child was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The suspect’s identity, including their age, has not yet been publicly released.