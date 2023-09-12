WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The intersection of South Main Street and Elmfield Street was shut down Tuesday night for a crash.

Police are calling the crash “serious,” according to a post on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The area remained closed, as of about 10 p.m.

Southbound traffic on South Main Street is being diverted onto New Britain Avenue. Drivers are asked to take alternative routes.

No details about the crash, including how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was injured, were immediately available. Check back for updates.