HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Lanes were closed on both I-84 and I-91 in Hartford due to separate crashes, according to the Department of Transportation.

The first accident occurred at 8:51 p.m. on I-91 close to Exit 29A. Only one vehicle was involved and the right lane is currently closed.

The second crash occurred a short time later at 8:58 p.m. on I-84 between Exits 48 and 50. Two vehicles were involved in the incident.

The scene at I-84 has been cleared and State Police report that there were no injuries. The lanes on I-84 have been reopened.

The condition of the vehicle on I-91 and its passenger is unknown at this time. Check back with News8 for updates on this situation.