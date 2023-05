HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Peter Good, who created the iconic logo for the Hartford Whalers, has died.

Good died Tuesday night at his home in Chester, according to his family. He was 80 years old.

News 8 spoke to him last year about designing the logo.

“It’s a phenomenal experience, and I’m gratified by the longevity of the logo,” he said.

The hockey team played its last game in April 1997.