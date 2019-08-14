CREC to host 5th Annual Back to School Block Party

(WTNH) — The 5th Annual Capitol Region Education Council (CREC) Back to School Block Party is coming to Hartford on Wednesday!

The CREC’s block party will take place on Charter Oak Avenue. More than 2,500 Hartford residents will join CREC officials as they hand out 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies.

A portion of the road will be shut down for the event.

