HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people were rescued in a two-alarm fire Thursday morning in Hartford, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

Officials say the fire occurred in the area of 393 Franklin Ave. News 8 was on the scene and learned that two people were rescued during the fire and one of them was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

No firefighters were injured. No further information has been released at this time.

