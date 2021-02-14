West Pearl Road reopened after 2-alarm structure fire in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews battle a second-alarm structure fire early Sunday morning.

Fire officials tell News 8 the call came in shortly before 6 a.m. on the report of a structure fire on West Pearl Road in Torrington.

Fire officials say that the fire was located at a single story ranch with a garage fully involved.

Multiple engines from the Torrington Fire Department are on scene. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

West Pearl Road is now reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 and wtnh.com as more information becomes available.