West Pearl Road reopened after 2-alarm structure fire in Torrington

Hartford

by: Gina D'Amico

Posted: / Updated:

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews battle a second-alarm structure fire early Sunday morning.

Fire officials tell News 8 the call came in shortly before 6 a.m. on the report of a structure fire on West Pearl Road in Torrington.

Fire officials say that the fire was located at a single story ranch with a garage fully involved.

Multiple engines from the Torrington Fire Department are on scene. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

West Pearl Road is now reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 and wtnh.com as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Valentines for Frontlines: Student-made 'thank you' cards, banner delivered to Hartford Hospital workers on Valentine's Day

News /

Crews Battle Structure Fire in Torrington

News /

PD: Hartford man arrested following stabbing in Manchester

News /

10 adults, 1 child displaced following 2-alarm multi-family house fire in Hartford

News /

Connecticut partners with Walmart to get COVID vaccine into the arms of shoppers

News /

Two men charged with killing of man found in burning car in Hartford

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss