HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Adams Street in Hartford displaced nine people Monday night.
Officials said heavy fire conditions were reported immediately upon arrival. A lot of flames were showing through the roof and billowing up in big plumes as firefighters got to the scene.
One of the chiefs on the scene told News 8 everyone got out safely. No injuries have been reported.
They are still working to put out the fire.
Officials are bringing in a city bus so people who were evacuated can stay warm.
