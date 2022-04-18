HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Adams Street in Hartford displaced nine people Monday night.

Officials said heavy fire conditions were reported immediately upon arrival. A lot of flames were showing through the roof and billowing up in big plumes as firefighters got to the scene.

One of the chiefs on the scene told News 8 everyone got out safely. No injuries have been reported.

They are still working to put out the fire.

Officials are bringing in a city bus so people who were evacuated can stay warm.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.