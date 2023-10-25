GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A family of four has been displaced after a fire broke out Wednesday morning in Glastonbury, according to officials.

The Glastonbury Fire Department said the fire occurred around 2 a.m. at 61 Woodbridge Rd. The fire was knocked down before the flames spread to neighboring homes and officials on the scene said there are no injuries reported.

As a precaution, neighbors living on one side of the home were also evacuated while crews battled the flames.

Glastonbury Fire Chief Michael Thurz told News 8 that the house is uninhabitable at this time and that the electricity was cut from the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

