Crews battle fire at multi-family home on South Main Street in West Hartford

Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews were battling a fire at a multi-family dwelling on South Main Street in West Hartford Thursday evening.

Fire Chief Albert on scene tell News 8, it was a sizable blaze.

They were called to the apartment fire at about 4:26 p.m. and were on scene in about four minutes.

Initially, it was only smoke visible from the third floor. Then the fire blew out the back window of the apartment and became a fully involved fire.

Most residents were able to evacuate quickly. Members of rescue crews had to assist some civilians out of the building.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

No civilians were injured, no firefighters were injured.

The Red Cross is on scene to assist those displaced. A city bus is on scene as a warming center.

