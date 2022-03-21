BROAD BROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Broad Brook Monday night.

The Broad Brook Fire Department and other agencies responded to a residential building on Church Street for a working fire with people trapped on the third floor. Crews encountered heavy smoke and made an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the fire and attempt a search, according to the Broad Brook Fire Department.

The fire department said “very bad hoarding conditions” were found, hampering the firefighters.

They are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.