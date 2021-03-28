Crews battle fire inside abandoned three-story building on Bond Street in Hartford

by: Gina D'Amico

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford firefighters were called to a structure fire inside an abandoned three-story brick building on Bond Street Sunday morning.

At approximately 8:14 a.m. dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire at 25 Bond Street. The first company was on scene in four minutes.

Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming from the first and second floors of the building. Fire officials report that the building was vacant and was boarded up.

Officials say there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other properties were impacted by this fire.

Earlier in the morning, Hartford firefighters were called to another fire on Bond Street. Fire officials say it is unclear if there is a connection between the two fires.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 as more information becomes available.

