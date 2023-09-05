HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday morning in Hartford.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, Hartford Fire Companies responded to a house fire at 67 Sterling Street. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the back porch which had extended to the first floor.

Crew battled a house fire Tuesday morning in Hartford. (Photo Courtesy: Hartford Fire Department)

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly and officials say the fire is currently under control. There are no injuries reported to civilians or firefighters at this time.

The fire is under investigation by the Hartford Fire Marshals office.