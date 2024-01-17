WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fire crews battled a house fire Tuesday night in Wethersfield, according to officials.

Crews responded to a report of a structure fire just before midnight on Fairfield Drive. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the back of the home.

Crews battled a house fire late Tuesday night in Wethersfield. (Photo Courtesy: Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department)

Officials said crews immediately began attacking the fire and were able to get it under control in 15 minutes. The back of the home sustained heavy damage as a result of the fire.

The two occupants of the home were able to exit the home safely and no injuries were reported after the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

