Crews begin clean-up of remains of jet that crashed last week killing 4 in Farmington

by: WTNH Staff

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday in Farmington, crews are now moving the remains of a jet that crashed into a building last week, killing all four people on board.

The Cessna Citation Business Jet went down shortly after takeoff from Robertson Airport in Plainville last Thursday.

The two pilots and two passengers – a husband and wife expecting their second child – died when the plane hit the Trumpf building, bursting into flames.

The FAA and the NTSB continue to investigate what caused the plane to go down.

