MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – The Manchester Fire Department responded to a large structure fire early Thursday morning.

The department received a call for a house fire on Middle Turnpike East just after 1 a.m. Officials said that five people lived in the home, but only three were there at the time of the fire, including two adults and one child.

Once on the scene, firefighters reported seeing billowing smoke coming out from the second floor.

Crews battled the blaze until just before 2 a.m. when it was contained. The home is still intact, but temporarily uninhabitable due to the damage, according to the fire department.

No one was injured during this incident, reports stated. All of the residents were safely evacuated from the home, and no firefighters reported any injuries.

The residence was home to many pets, and a handful was safely rescued. However, after putting the fire out, it was discovered a pet bird and snake did not survive.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation according to fire department officials.

News 8 will follow this developing story.