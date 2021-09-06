Dog rescued during 2-alarm fire at home in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters battled a 2nd alarm blaze on Lambert Avenue Monday afternoon.

Fire crews from Wallingford, Berlin, and Southington were called to assist at the scene of the single-family house fire and cover Meriden’s firehouse.





Meriden Fire Chief Ken Morgan tells News 8, upon arrival crews found extensive fire that had gone from the first floor to the second floor.

All of the residents were out when they got there, but the fire department had to rescue a dog. No injuries were reported.

A live wire to the house fell during the incident. Eversource had to be called in for repairs.

The cause is yet to be determined.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.