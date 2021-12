HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a fire at a vacant house on Mannz Street early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at 8 Mannz Street just after 5:30 a.m. There were reports of squatters staying in the vacant property when firefighters arrived, but no one was found inside the home.

No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

The fire is under control and under investigation by the fire marshal.