BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont along with city officials were in Bristol today to see the street damage caused by flooding.

“These storms are biblical in terms of the torrential rainfall that you get. and they are happening more and more frequently,” said Lamont during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Several streets of Bristol were flooded with rainfall and overflow from rivers. Bristol firefighters ended up making several rescues, saving six people who were stranded in their cars. Bristol Fire Department Deputy Chief David Simard said the water was up to the door handle of a car on Fredrick Street and firefighters had to pull out the driver through the window.

“When the water rises up like that, you can get swept away and it’s just not a good situation for all involved,” said Simard. Crews spent most of the afternoon repairing this intersection of route 229 and 72.

The Pequabuck river overflowed into the streets lifting parts of the road.

Paul Rizzo with the CT Department of Transportation said crews removed the asphalt and packed in stone for a temporary fix.



The Department of Transportation is reviewing bridges across the state that could have been impacted by flooding.

Lamont also addressed the flooding from the Connecticut River that caused damage at farms. He said he will be visiting farms on Monday and

financial assistance is on the way.

“We’re at the state level so we can get going almost immediately. that’s resilience money, putting up the reinforcements so this doesn’t happen again,” he said.