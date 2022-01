A very cold start his morning and the type of weather that can kill your car battery. Make sure your car starts! Cold and dry today followed by some spotty snow showers tomorrow morning. The main forecast dilemma is the track of Saturday's storm. A huge difference still exists in the Saturday storm track (and amounts) as the GFS is trending on more of a low impact ocean storm track and the European model has much more snow statewide. More models runs midday today and this evening will hopefully come into better agreement!

Early this morning: Mainly clear and bitterly cold. Lows in the single digits above and below zero.