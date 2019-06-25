Crews respond to a house fire at a 6-family residence in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain firefighters responded to a fire at a 3 story, 6 family house located on 39 South Whiting Street on Monday evening.

According to New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz, the primary search of the building did not find any occupants inside. At this time, fire operations switched to defensive in action as the structure of the building has become compromised.

The cause of the fire, as well as the condition of any residents is not yet known.

Story developing.

