MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a fire on Friday night at a condo complex on Imperial Drive in Manchester, according to police.

Police told News 8 fire crews were working on extinguishing an active fire at 11 p.m. at 60 Imperial Dr.

The American Red Cross was seen at the scene.

There is no word on possible injuries at this time.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with News 8 for updates.