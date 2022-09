HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a fire on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford on Saturday night.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, there is a working fire at 823 Wethersfield Ave. Fire officials said the fire is knocked down, but crews are still operating on scene.

Photo credit Nick Peruta

This is an active incident.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app