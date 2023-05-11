MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured when an oil tank exploded Thursday morning at an automotive and fabrication shop in Manchester, police said.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at Sandman’s Automotive and Fabrication at 122 Hilliard St.

Manchester Fire Department Chief Don Moore said two employees were cutting an oil tanker with a torch, unaware that it still had residue in it, which lead to an explosion.

The employees were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, Moore said.

Officials with OSHA are on their way to the scene.

