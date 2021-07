HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews are responding to a structure fire in the city’s north end Saturday morning.

Fire officials report the fire broke out on Baltimore Street. The street is closed as crews work to put out the fire.

Members are on scene on #Baltimore Street in the city's #NorthEnd with a working fire. #HFFLOCAL760 pic.twitter.com/1XCj3yglKC — Hartford Firefighters Local 760 (@HartfordFire760) July 3, 2021

News 8 has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.