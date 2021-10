Saturday truly felt like fall with clouds and cooler temperatures. The clouds will hang around today, but this time, we could see a few passing showers courtesy of a system to our south. As some showers push in from the south, it may put a damper on some outdoor plans, so if you are going to be out, I'd keep an eye on the radar! We'll wake up with clouds Monday morning, but overall, we should see increasing sun tomorrow with highs in the low 70s.

Today: Cloudy with a few passing showers. Highs in the mid 60s.