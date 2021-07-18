Crews respond to structure fire on New Britain Avenue in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Firefighters responded to a structure fire on New Britain Avenue early Sunday morning.

At 3 a.m. crews were called to 905 New Britain Avenue on the report of flames in the backyard of a home.

Upon arrival, crews located a structure nearly fully involved in flames. Farmington Tunxis Hose Fire Chief Rich Higley, tells News 8 the house is deemed uninhabitable and at least two people are displaced.

Red Cross is assisting residents who are displaced.

Fire officials say crews were on scene for several hours putting out the flames. The fire marshal is on the scene currently investigating the cause of the fire.

There are no reported injuries at this time, according to Chief Rich Higley.

Mutual aid was called in from Plainville, and Burlington.

This is a developing story. News 8 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.