Underground electrical fire leads to evacuation of state Department of Corrections facility

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are on scene responding to an underground electrical fire that caused a state Department of Corrections facility to be evacuated.

Hartford Fire Department District Chief/Public Information Officer Mario Oquendo, Jr. said heavy smoke is showing from multiple manhole covers and smoke conditions extending to the basement at 119 Washington Street.

He said 38 total occupants have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported at this time.

CT Transit is also responding to provide temporary shelter on-site for those residents. DOC is relocating all of the occupants and the building will remain closed for the night, Oquendo Jr. said.

He said Hartford Police and CT State Police are providing scene security. Eversource and Connecticut Natural Gas are also on scene.

