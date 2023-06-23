ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews resumed their search Friday for a person who reportedly jumped off the Route 190 bridge in Enfield.

According to police, a caller reported seeing someone climb up and over the railing and jump off the bridge into the Connecticut River. Police said another person reported hearing a scream and a splash.

Members of the Enfield fire and police departments, Suffield police and North Thompsonville police responded. They searched with infrared technology until 1 a.m. Friday.

Crews resumed searching around 7 a.m. Friday with drones and watercraft.

No information on the person who reportedly jumped off the bridge was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.