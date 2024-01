NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A water main break has caused road closures overnight in New Britain, according to police.

The water main break occurred in front of Big Sky Gym on West Main Street.

Police said crews have been working throughout the night to repair the break. There is no ETA as to when repairs will be finished.

West Main Street is closed from North Mountain Road to Journey Road while crews working to repair the break.

Stay with News 8 for updates.