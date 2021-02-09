Crews working to repair water main break in Bristol; nearby customers may have discolored water

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Water Department is working to repair a water main break on Jamaica Street.

Crews will turn off the water service until repairs are complete.

Customers on the street and in surrounding areas may experience lower than normal pressure, discolored water or no water at all.

Crews will remain on site until service has been restored to all customers. Once service has been restored, customers may experience discolored water.

Run the cold water in your bathtub until the water runs clear. You will want to refrain from doing laundry until the water is clear again.