CSP: Fatal motorcycle crash on I-91 north near exit 22 in Cromwell closes lanes

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-91 North in Cromwell near exit 22 Wednesday afternoon.

CSP report they were called to the area of exit 22 at approximately 1:38 p.m. to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.

DOT is on the scene and has closed the left lane of traffic.

The State Police-Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad (C.A.R.S.) and Truck Squad were also requested to assist.

Further information will be disseminated as it becomes available.