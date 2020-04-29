Live Now
Governor Lamont, state officials update CT’s coronavirus response

CSP: Fatal motorcycle crash on I-91 north near exit 22 in Cromwell closes lanes

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-91 North in Cromwell near exit 22 Wednesday afternoon.

CSP report they were called to the area of exit 22 at approximately 1:38 p.m. to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.

DOT is on the scene and has closed the left lane of traffic.

The State Police-Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad (C.A.R.S.) and Truck Squad were also requested to assist.

Further information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Expert discusses anti-viral treatment study

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Expert discusses anti-viral treatment study"

Expert discusses redeploying medical staff to ICU for coronavirus patients

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Expert discusses redeploying medical staff to ICU for coronavirus patients"

CT dairy farm makes large milk donation to food distribution site at Rentschler Field

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT dairy farm makes large milk donation to food distribution site at Rentschler Field"

Hartford Athletic, Connecticut Pro squads team up against Coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Athletic, Connecticut Pro squads team up against Coronavirus"

Wednesday's Warrior: Sewing Facemasks Farmington Valley

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Warrior: Sewing Facemasks Farmington Valley"

CT Checkup: Hundreds of pansies donated to Hartford Healthcare workers, frontline families

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Hundreds of pansies donated to Hartford Healthcare workers, frontline families"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss