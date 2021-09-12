CSP investigating abduction of woman from Marlborough; victim found seriously injured, car torched in Berlin

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating an abduction that left a woman injured in Marlborough Saturday night.

State Police say Saturday night, the victim, a 64-year-old woman, had exited a business in Marlborough and was getting into her car in the parking lot when she was approached by two men demanding money.

Police say the men were wearing COVID-19-style face masks. They abducted the woman, assaulted her, and robbed her. The men then drove the woman to Berlin where she was eventually released.

Her car was found on fire at Wine Merchants in Berlin off Berlin Turnpike. 

The woman is being treated at a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Connecticut State Police would like to remind citizens to be aware of their surroundings and to immediately report any suspicious activity.

Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating this active and ongoing investigation.

