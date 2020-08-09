2 arrested for illegal firearm possession after ‘shots fired’ reports in Manchester commuter lot

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police arrested two men involved an early morning shooting incident at a State commuter lot in Manchester.

According to officials, multiple calls were received for a ‘shots fired’ incident at the State commuter lot located at the intersection of Buckland Street and Pleasant Valley Road at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday. This commuter lot is the same place where a double-fatal shooting occurred a week prior.

An initial report stated that an individual had been shooting a rifle at the rear of the commuter lot.

Officials of CSP Troop H and Manchester Police arrived at the scene and initially reported no persons had sustained injuries and officers were unable to locate any “real firearms” at the scene, according to CSP spokesperson.

Investigators maintained a secured perimeter of the area to conduct an investigation when they ultimately discovered multiple loaded firearms and seized them as a result.

Police arrested two men — Manuel Polanco, 24, of Lawrence, MA, and Jesus Omar Rivera-Gonzalez, 26, of East Hartford — in connection to this incident.

Polanco and Rivera-Gonzalez were taken into and released from custody facing similar charges, and were assigned to appear in court on September 1.

Manuel Polanco

Jesus Omar Rivera-Gonzalez

Manuel Polanco was arrested and charged with:

Failure to comply with Commuter Parking Regulation

Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

Breach of Peace 2nd Degree

Polanco was held on a $10,000 bond pending arraignment in court on September 1.

Jesus Omar Rivera-Gonzalez was arrested and charged with:

Failure to comply with Commuter Parking Regulation

Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

Breach of Peace 2nd Degree

Rivera-Gonzalez was held on a $10,000 bond pending arraignment in court on September 1.

Connecticut State Police Troop H is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact (860) 534-1000.