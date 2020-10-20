CSP now on the job with Hartford police in effort to curb gun violence in capital city

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police now on the job in Hartford. They have put some troopers on the streets undercover. This after the Hartford City Council defunded the police budget by a $1 million.

State police not only working the highways around Hartford but inside the city limits, too.

Over the past two months, there have been more than 50 shootings, some in broad daylight on busy streets.

Hyacinth Yanni Chairs the Maple Avenue revitalization board, and applauds the move to bring in the State police.

“Are we in the wild west or something? Why are there so many gunshots going off?” She asked. “It’s a matter of finding out the best way to do it to get the guns off the street and the speeding in the streets it’s crazy!”

So why the increase in gun violence? Police say a big reason: stolen cars.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said in a press conference Monday, “Those cars are then being used in ‘shots fired’ incidents, shooting incidences, sometimes are used in drug sales, and other criminal activities.”

So Hartford is going to have State Police stationed on some of the on and off-ramps on Interstate 84 and 91. That way, if there is a stolen car or it does take off, (the ones usually involved in the gun violence, that’s usually is where the high crime is coming from), they will have Troopers in position to shut it off before the criminals can even get on the highway.

On top of the high-tech crime fighting, they have deployed more boots on the ground.

“Our walk beats are now concentrated in the areas that we’re seeing the most gun violence, in an area where we have the best chance of intercepting stolen vehicles that are involved in a shooting,” Chief Thody said.

Year-to-date, Hartford is up 50% in shootings, with most of it coming in the last couple of months. The mayor is adamant defunding the police by $1 million has not affected the police force.

“Zero impact from that on our staffing capabilities or our ability to respond,” Mayor Bronin said. “We have more officers out there today than at any point during the last six years. “

We ask the mayor is there an end date. Is this for one week or two weeks? He says CSP is here till the job is done.