CSP: One dead following car crash on Route 2 in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police is investigating a deadly car crash from the weekend.

Police say a driver lost control while traveling on Route 2 Westbound in the area of Exit 5B. The car struck a metal beam guide rail before veering into the wooded roadside and hitting a tree.

First responders transported the victim to treatment where he was later pronounced dead. Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Robert Provera of Old Lyme.

The crash is currently under investigation.

