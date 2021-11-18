CT Airport Authority set to discuss holiday travel ahead of Thanksgiving

Hartford

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Airport Authority is set to discuss holiday travel ahead of Thanksgiving.

Officials from the CT Airport Authority and the Transportation Administration will be providing information about what travelers departing Bradley International Airport can expect during the upcoming holiday travel period.

At 11 a.m., they will address anticipated passenger traffic, which days are expected to be the busiest and other helpful travel information.

