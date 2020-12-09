CT artist auctions ‘Fishing on the Farmington’ painting to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut artist Kate Emery is auctioning an original oil painting to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford

Emery’s 14″x18″ oil on canvas painting, Fishing on the Farmington, depicts a sportsperson fly fishing on the stream. Bids will be accepted online at KateEmery.com/auctions now through 8 pm Dec. 30. The painting can also be bought at its “buy it” now price of $900. The starting bid goes for $350.

“I had the pleasure of being a volunteer and serving on the board of this wonderful organization for a few years,” says Emery, “and I think that especially in today’s world, boys and girls need an opportunity to be in community with other kids and caring adults who will guide them to laugh, learn and take care of one another.”

Farmington River Mask

Fishing on the Farmington

Emery is a second-career artist who works full-time from her Farmington Valley studio, supporting area nonprofits with every piece she sells.

Emery plans to donate 75 percent of the price for the Fishing on the Farmington painting. The winning bidder will also receive a face mask featuring the painting. Face masks can be purchased online for $18 plus shipping with proceeds benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs.