CT Attorney General William Tong calling on state utility regulators to decrease Eversource’s rates

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is calling on state utility regulators to decrease Eversource’s rates.

Tong says he wants to see the rates ‘significantly reduced’ and that Connecticut families and businesses cannot afford to pay anymore for their utilities.

Tong is urging PURA to approval an ‘interim rate decrease.’ He says since Eversource’s last bumped up rates in 2018, Eversource’s costs have decreased, but the reductions are not reflected in their current rates.