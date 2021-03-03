CT State PD, capitol PD on high alert after U.S. Capitol PD issue warning of known threat to Capitol complex, members of Congress

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State capitol remains closed as new threats to the nation’s Capitol have been uncovered.

Right now, state capitol police are on high alert; the barricades remain up around the immediate perimeter of the capitold building. They are taking no chances with what’s going on in Washington D.C.

In D.C., Capitol police have issued a security warning that they have obtained intelligence of a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group. This group is known to the federal government and their target date is March 4.

So to avoid a breach of the Capitol like what happened during the insurrection on Jan. 6, Washington Capitol police have added more officers and increased the physical barrier around Capitol Hill.

Here in Connecticut, physical barriers remain locked in place at the foot of the south stairs. And while there is no direct threat to Connecticut and there are no National Guard or SWAT teams around the capitol like after the insurrection on Jan. 6, Wednesday night state capitol police are on high alert. The State Police and Hartford police are backing them up.

Trooper Jose Dorelus of CSP with a message for protesters, “For those who want to come out and demonstrate, we ask that you do it safely, that is your right to exercise your First Amendment right. But for those who wish to create some kind of disruption or those outside agitators, we want to make the message clear, we will take appropriate action.”

And just like on Jan. 17 when law enforcement prepared for a demonstration at the state capitol and roads were closed and National Guard troops were posted around the capitol and the legislative office buildings, State Police are monitoring chatter and vetting out any threats that come in.

“It is like sunblock, you can’t put on too much but you sure can put on not enough,” CSP said.

CSP reminds the public, if you see something say something, and say something immediately if you see something that looks suspicious. They would rather know about it and find it to be nothing then to have something happen.