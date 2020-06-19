CT Checkup: CT Humane Society and Foodshare work to help families, pets stay together during COVID crisis

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The COVID-19 crisis has many pet owners struggling to keep food in their pets’ bowls. One Newington animal shelter is working to solve this problem.

James Bias, Executive Director of the Connecticut Humane Society said, “It makes sense that we go ahead and do everything we can to keep these pets in their homes rather than have them end up in shelters.”

The CT Humane Society is working hard to make sure no pet owner has to give up their four-legged friend due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis. The shelter has always had a pet food pantry program for those struggling financially, but Bias says he’s never seen the need quite this high.

“Our pet food pantry, which used to serve hundreds is now serving thousands of families and their pets and giving them a lifeline during this time,” Bias explained.

Those in need can submit an application through their website and will receive free pet food in the mail each month.

To keep up with demand, the shelter is currently taking pet food donations and even has a match program for those who choose to make a monetary contribution.

“Through the month of June, every donation going in through our site is doubled through our match,” Bias said.

And it’s not just in Newington that you can get food for your furry friend. The shelter recently made a donation to a regional food distribution site, as well.

“We’re working with Foodshare,” Bias said. “We just sent a pallet of food to the Bloomfield Facility.”

The shelter recently received a donation of 10,000 pounds of dog and cat food from the nonprofit GreaterGood.org and decided this was a good way to spread the wealth.

“The people that are already using Foodshare have already shown a need for assistance. And so while they’re there getting their human food, they can take care of their four-legged members of their family, as well,” Bias said.

And because many pets are family to their owners, Bias says their task to keep them together is even more important.

“Our pets do so much for us. The last thing we want to do is have somebody impacted to where they have to lose a dog or a cat during these uncertain times.”