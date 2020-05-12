CT Checkup: Glastonbury businesses come together to gift ‘Grateful for You’ bags to healthcare heroes amid pandemic

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Hair Today salon in Glastonbury is teaming up with local businesses to give back to our healthcare heroes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite still being closed due to the pandemic, owners Mike and Jane Chemerynski wanted to do their part to support the community and came up with the idea of “Grateful for You” gift bags.

They reached out to over 10 local businesses to fill these bags with little tokens of ‘thanks,’ from complimentary pizza and coffee to homemade face masks and salon products.

“It’s just a simple touch of gratitude,” said Mike. “So we want them to know that the community is grateful for all that they do. A very simple message.”

The salon asked for nominations through their Facebook page and have already received nearly 80 submissions. The first 100 names will be chosen.

One contributor is Jersey Mikes, a sandwich shop right down the road from the salon.

“In each of their bags is one of our free sub coupons so they can come in and enjoy lunch on us,” said owner Beth Williams.

She says that she is thrilled to participate in the campaign and that seeing Glastonbury businesses come together is inspiring.

As for the salon, Mike and Jane will start delivering these bags of gratitude this week and they are gearing up to open their doors come May 20th.

“We’re reviewing all the guidelines right now and we’re talking to our team,” said Mike.

And Jane says their customers are on board.

“They seem ready. Most that I’ve heard from can’t wait,” she said. “Yea they’re excited.”