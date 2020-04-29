CT Checkup: Hundreds of pansies donated to Hartford Healthcare workers, frontline families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Outside of Hartford Hospital Tuesday morning, a springtime surprise awaited healthcare workers fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shops at Farmington Valley, a shopping center in Canton, teamed up with their landscaping firm, Winterberry Gardens, to donate hundreds of pansies to the hospital workers to show their appreciation.

“They represent love and admiration,” said Elizabeth Ackerman, General Manager of The Shops. “This was our way to show love to these caregivers who work so closely with patients…to reassure them during these times.”

Flowers donated by The Shoppes of Farmington Valley and Winterberry Gardens are delivered and distributed to nurses and other health care workers outside Hartford Hospital to show support for them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sidewalks along The Shops are usually lined with these flowers, but with social distancing and store closures, Ackerman felt the flowers would get better use here.

And the response was even more than they anticipated. 400 pansies were gone in 30 minutes, leading Winterberry Gardens to bring in another hundred.

“It was really great,” said Bryan Stolz, CFO of Winterberry Gardens. “Really nice to see how much the healthcare workers appreciated it, how excited they were to get the pansies. That’s why we did it.”

Flowers donated by The Shoppes of Farmington Valley and Winterberry Gardens are delivered and distributed to nurses and other health care workers outside Hartford Hospital to show support for them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hartford Healthcare workers were able to take these pansies as they left work. The flowers, a representation of the community support that stands behind them.

“It’s always a good feeling to be recognized for stuff,” said Emelio Jackson, a business administrator in the radiology department. “So for them to go out of their way and show the love they have for us, it’s a great thing.”

Flowers donated by The Shoppes of Farmington Valley and Winterberry Gardens are delivered and distributed to nurses and other health care workers outside Hartford Hospital to show support for them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another healthcare worker says that this not only shows support for them, but also to their families at home.

“This is something that we can bring back to show them that the community cares not only about us,” said Torrey Trzcienski, a nurse manager at Hartford Hospital’s emergency department. “But about them at home as well.”